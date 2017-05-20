Pages Navigation Menu

Dean & Deluca Invitational Field – 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Player List

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational will be hosted at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas between Thursday May 25th and Sunday May 28th. The provisional Dean & Deluca Invitational field has been announced includes 121 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational, Jordan Spieth, is included in the tournament entry list. The official Dean & Deluca Invitational player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

Dean & Deluca Invitational Player List

The Dean & Deluca Invitational field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Tyler Aldridge Tim Herron Greg Owen
Aaron Baddeley Kramer Hickok Ryan Palmer
Blayne Barber Charley Hoffman Carl Pettersson
Ricky Barnes Tom Hoge Scott Piercy
Zac Blair Mark Hubbard Martin Piller
Jonas Blixt John Huh Ian Poulter
Jason Bohn Hiroshi Iwata Chez Reavie
Steven Bowditch Freddie Jacobson Patrick Reed
Keegan Bradley Zach Johnson Kyle Reifers
Scott Brown Matt Jones Charl Schwartzel
Bronson Burgoon Sung Kang Adam Scott
Angel Cabrera Smylie Kaufman John Senden
Chad Campbell Jerry Kelly Webb Simpson
Roberto Castro Michael Kim Vijay Singh
Kevin Chappell Si Woo Kim Brandt Snedeker
Stewart Cink Chris Kirk Jordan Spieth
Keith Clearwater Kevin Kisner Scott Stallings
Chad Collins Patton Kizzire Kyle Stanley
Franklin Corpening Colt Knost Shawn Stefani
Ben Crane Jason Kokrak Brett Stegmaier
Jon Curran Matt Kuchar Robert Streb
Brendon de Jonge Anirban Lahiri Kevin Streelman
Bryson DeChambeau Martin Laird Steve Stricker
Jason Dufner Scott Langley Chris Stroud
Ken Duke Danny Lee Daniel Summerhays
Harris English Marc Leishman Hudson Swafford
Derek Fathauer Andrew Loupe Nick Taylor
Tony Finau Hunter Mahan Vaughn Taylor
Steve Flesch Peter Malnati Brendon Todd
Jim Furyk Steve Marino David Toms
Lucas Glover Ben Martin Cameron Tringale
Fabian Gomez William McGirt Tyrone Van Aswegen
Jason Gore George McNeill Jhonattan Vegas
Emiliano Grillo Troy Merritt Camilo Villegas
Bill Haas Bryce Molder Johnson Wagner
Chesson Hadley Kevin Na Jimmy Walker
Adam Hadwin Seung-Yul Noh Boo Weekley
Brian Harman Sean O’Hair Will Wilcox
David Hearn Geoff Ogilvy Tim Wilkinson
J.J. Henry Louis Oosthuizen
Jim Herman Jeff Overton

