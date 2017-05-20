Dean & Deluca Invitational Field – 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Player List

The 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational will be hosted at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas between Thursday May 25th and Sunday May 28th. The provisional Dean & Deluca Invitational field has been announced includes 121 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational, Jordan Spieth, is included in the tournament entry list. The official Dean & Deluca Invitational player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

The Dean & Deluca Invitational field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Tyler Aldridge Tim Herron Greg Owen Aaron Baddeley Kramer Hickok Ryan Palmer Blayne Barber Charley Hoffman Carl Pettersson Ricky Barnes Tom Hoge Scott Piercy Zac Blair Mark Hubbard Martin Piller Jonas Blixt John Huh Ian Poulter Jason Bohn Hiroshi Iwata Chez Reavie Steven Bowditch Freddie Jacobson Patrick Reed Keegan Bradley Zach Johnson Kyle Reifers Scott Brown Matt Jones Charl Schwartzel Bronson Burgoon Sung Kang Adam Scott Angel Cabrera Smylie Kaufman John Senden Chad Campbell Jerry Kelly Webb Simpson Roberto Castro Michael Kim Vijay Singh Kevin Chappell Si Woo Kim Brandt Snedeker Stewart Cink Chris Kirk Jordan Spieth Keith Clearwater Kevin Kisner Scott Stallings Chad Collins Patton Kizzire Kyle Stanley Franklin Corpening Colt Knost Shawn Stefani Ben Crane Jason Kokrak Brett Stegmaier Jon Curran Matt Kuchar Robert Streb Brendon de Jonge Anirban Lahiri Kevin Streelman Bryson DeChambeau Martin Laird Steve Stricker Jason Dufner Scott Langley Chris Stroud Ken Duke Danny Lee Daniel Summerhays Harris English Marc Leishman Hudson Swafford Derek Fathauer Andrew Loupe Nick Taylor Tony Finau Hunter Mahan Vaughn Taylor Steve Flesch Peter Malnati Brendon Todd Jim Furyk Steve Marino David Toms Lucas Glover Ben Martin Cameron Tringale Fabian Gomez William McGirt Tyrone Van Aswegen Jason Gore George McNeill Jhonattan Vegas Emiliano Grillo Troy Merritt Camilo Villegas Bill Haas Bryce Molder Johnson Wagner Chesson Hadley Kevin Na Jimmy Walker Adam Hadwin Seung-Yul Noh Boo Weekley Brian Harman Sean O’Hair Will Wilcox David Hearn Geoff Ogilvy Tim Wilkinson J.J. Henry Louis Oosthuizen Jim Herman Jeff Overton

