Dean & Deluca Invitational Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational will be played on Saturday May 27th at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Dean & Deluca Invitational Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:20 am.

The field has been reduced to 74 by the cut which has been paired into 37 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational 3rd Round Tee Times

The Dean & Deluca Invitational round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:20 AM Geoff Ogilvy vs. Chris Stroud 7:29 AM Graham DeLaet vs. Scott Stallings 7:38 AM Wesley Bryan vs. Brian Stuard 7:47 AM Matt Jones vs. Steve Stricker 7:56 AM David Lingmerth vs. Chez Reavie 8:05 AM Ricky Barnes vs. Cameron Tringale 8:14 AM Sung Kang vs. Michael Kim 8:23 AM Phil Mickelson vs. Michael Thompson 8:32 AM Robert Streb vs. Matt Kuchar 8:41 AM Ryan Blaum vs. David Hearn 8:50 AM Zach Johnson vs. Patton Kizzire 9:00 AM Nick Taylor vs. Cody Gribble 9:10 AM Adam Hadwin vs. William McGirt 9:20 AM Chad Campbell vs. Ryan Palmer 9:30 AM Sam Saunders vs. Xander Schauffele 9:40 AM Emiliano Grillo vs. Billy Hurley III 9:50 AM Yuta Ikeda vs. Curtis Luck 10:00 AM Brandt Snedeker vs. Ben Martin 10:10 AM Angel Cabrera vs. Marc Leishman 10:20 AM Dominic Bozzelli vs. J.T. Poston 10:30 AM Bud Cauley vs. Ryan Moore 10:40 AM Ollie Schniederjans vs. Kevin Streelman 10:50 AM Harris English vs. Morgan Hoffmann 11:00 AM Charley Hoffman vs. Billy Horschel 11:10 AM Chris Kirk vs. Vaughn Taylor 11:20 AM Jonas Blixt vs. Nick Watney 11:30 AM Brian Harman vs. Derek Fathauer 11:40 AM Brian Gay vs. Stewart Cink 11:50 AM Whee Kim vs. Bill Haas 12:00 PM Kevin Tway vs. Scott Brown 12:10 PM Kelly Kraft vs. Jordan Spieth 12:20 PM Graeme McDowell vs. Tony Finau 12:30 PM Jon Rahm vs. Sean O’Hair 12:40 PM Paul Casey vs. Sergio Garcia 12:50 PM Danny Lee vs. Scott Piercy 1:00 PM Webb Simpson vs. Kevin Kisner

