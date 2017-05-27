Dean & Deluca Invitational Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational will be played on Saturday May 27th at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Dean & Deluca Invitational Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:20 am.
The field has been reduced to 74 by the cut which has been paired into 37 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational 3rd Round Tee Times
The Dean & Deluca Invitational round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:20 AM
|Geoff Ogilvy
|vs.
|Chris Stroud
|7:29 AM
|Graham DeLaet
|vs.
|Scott Stallings
|7:38 AM
|Wesley Bryan
|vs.
|Brian Stuard
|7:47 AM
|Matt Jones
|vs.
|Steve Stricker
|7:56 AM
|David Lingmerth
|vs.
|Chez Reavie
|8:05 AM
|Ricky Barnes
|vs.
|Cameron Tringale
|8:14 AM
|Sung Kang
|vs.
|Michael Kim
|8:23 AM
|Phil Mickelson
|vs.
|Michael Thompson
|8:32 AM
|Robert Streb
|vs.
|Matt Kuchar
|8:41 AM
|Ryan Blaum
|vs.
|David Hearn
|8:50 AM
|Zach Johnson
|vs.
|Patton Kizzire
|9:00 AM
|Nick Taylor
|vs.
|Cody Gribble
|9:10 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|vs.
|William McGirt
|9:20 AM
|Chad Campbell
|vs.
|Ryan Palmer
|9:30 AM
|Sam Saunders
|vs.
|Xander Schauffele
|9:40 AM
|Emiliano Grillo
|vs.
|Billy Hurley III
|9:50 AM
|Yuta Ikeda
|vs.
|Curtis Luck
|10:00 AM
|Brandt Snedeker
|vs.
|Ben Martin
|10:10 AM
|Angel Cabrera
|vs.
|Marc Leishman
|10:20 AM
|Dominic Bozzelli
|vs.
|J.T. Poston
|10:30 AM
|Bud Cauley
|vs.
|Ryan Moore
|10:40 AM
|Ollie Schniederjans
|vs.
|Kevin Streelman
|10:50 AM
|Harris English
|vs.
|Morgan Hoffmann
|11:00 AM
|Charley Hoffman
|vs.
|Billy Horschel
|11:10 AM
|Chris Kirk
|vs.
|Vaughn Taylor
|11:20 AM
|Jonas Blixt
|vs.
|Nick Watney
|11:30 AM
|Brian Harman
|vs.
|Derek Fathauer
|11:40 AM
|Brian Gay
|vs.
|Stewart Cink
|11:50 AM
|Whee Kim
|vs.
|Bill Haas
|12:00 PM
|Kevin Tway
|vs.
|Scott Brown
|12:10 PM
|Kelly Kraft
|vs.
|Jordan Spieth
|12:20 PM
|Graeme McDowell
|vs.
|Tony Finau
|12:30 PM
|Jon Rahm
|vs.
|Sean O’Hair
|12:40 PM
|Paul Casey
|vs.
|Sergio Garcia
|12:50 PM
|Danny Lee
|vs.
|Scott Piercy
|1:00 PM
|Webb Simpson
|vs.
|Kevin Kisner
