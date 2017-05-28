Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dean & Deluca Invitational Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Round 4 Pairings

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Round 4 of the 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational will be played on Sunday August 16th at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Dean & Deluca Invitational Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:14 am.

The Dean & Deluca Invitational 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Matt Jones is paired with Ryan Palmer and Dominic Bozzelli in the last tee slot of round 4 at 12:15 pm.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Round 4 Tee Times

The Dean & Deluca Invitational round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Colonial Country Club.

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
10:14 AM Phil Mickelson Cody Gribble J.T. Poston
10:25 AM Tony Finau Steve Stricker Michael Kim
10:36 AM Morgan Hoffmann Billy Horschel Kevin Tway
10:47 AM Billy Hurley III Marc Leishman Kevin Streelman
10:58 AM David Lingmerth Ricky Barnes Matt Kuchar
11:09 AM Brian Gay Scott Brown Kelly Kraft
11:20 AM Whee Kim Graeme McDowell Brian Harman
11:31 AM Charley Hoffman Jonas Blixt Sam Saunders
11:42 AM Jordan Spieth Sergio Garcia Scott Piercy
11:53 AM Sean O’Hair Emiliano Grillo Bill Haas
12:04 PM Stewart Cink Kevin Kisner Jon Rahm
12:15 PM Webb Simpson Paul Casey Danny Lee
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
10:14 AM Bud Cauley Ollie Schniederjans Harris English
10:25 AM Vaughn Taylor Ryan Blaum William McGirt
10:36 AM Chad Campbell Xander Schauffele Curtis Luck
10:47 AM Ben Martin Nick Watney Chris Stroud
10:58 AM Yuta Ikeda Angel Cabrera Graham DeLaet
11:09 AM Brian Stuard Michael Thompson Robert Streb
11:20 AM Adam Hadwin Brandt Snedeker Geoff Ogilvy
11:31 AM Cameron Tringale Nick Taylor Chris Kirk
11:42 AM Sung Kang Patton Kizzire Ryan Moore
11:53 AM Derek Fathauer Scott Stallings Chez Reavie
12:04 PM David Hearn Zach Johnson Wesley Bryan
12:15 PM Matt Jones Ryan Palmer Dominic Bozzelli

The post Dean & Deluca Invitational Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Round 4 Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.