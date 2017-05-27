Pages Navigation Menu

Dear Nigerian Men, Would You Rock This Outfit On Singer Kcee?

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

This outfit on singer Kcee made me chuckle though. lol. Would you rock this, guys? Kcee shared the pic and captioned it: It’s your one and only #Fashionicon, feel free to disagree with your present account balance in view. Have a great weekend. #desire #romanticcall #tender #fivestargeneral Would you rock this, guys? Source: Instagram

