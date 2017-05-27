Dear Nigerian Men, Would You Rock This Outfit On Singer Kcee?

This outfit on singer Kcee made me chuckle though. lol. Would you rock this, guys? Kcee shared the pic and captioned it: It’s your one and only #Fashionicon, feel free to disagree with your present account balance in view. Have a great weekend. #desire #romanticcall #tender #fivestargeneral Would you rock this, guys? Source: Instagram

The post Dear Nigerian Men, Would You Rock This Outfit On Singer Kcee? appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

