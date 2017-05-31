Death of the Diary – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Death of the Diary
THISDAY Newspapers
For most millennials, a day seems odd without a trip to social media, whether it is scrolling through their Facebook newsfeed, replying to a Direct Message on Twitter or posting a manipulated picture on Instagram. For many of their elders, reared in an …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!