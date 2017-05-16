Death toll in Niger attack rises to 27

Death toll in the attack at Epogi community in the Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger has risen to 27, according to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA). The Director-General of the agency, Mr Ibrahim Inga, told reporters on Tuesday in Minna that 21 people were killed during the attack, while three bodies were […]

