Death toll in Taraba herdsmen attack rises to 12, as IDPs lament hardship

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

DEATH TOLL in suspected herdsmen attacks on some communities in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State has risen to 12, local residents said. But the Taraba State Police Command through its spokesman, ASP David Missal, said three persons were killed by yet to be identified gunmen in a series of attacks on some communities […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

