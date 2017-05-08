Death toll rises to 5 in fresh Kaduna crisis
No fewer than 5 persons have lost their lives, with scores injured and property worth millions of naira destroyed, in a fresh crisis that erupted in kaduna, at the weekend. A source who resides within the crisis zone told DAILY POST that, “there was a fracas that emanated from an argument at a popular football […]
Death toll rises to 5 in fresh Kaduna crisis
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!