Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Decentralize N-Power programme – Kwara NLC

Posted on May 4, 2017 in N-power | 0 comments

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kwara council, has called on the Federal Government to decentralise the operation of the N-Power programme to ensure its effective coordination and supervision. The NLC chairman in the state, Mr Yekin Kareem, made this call while speaking to journalists on Thursday in Ilorin. “If the N-Power programme is meant to help the youth, that should be done properly instead of creating more problems for it.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.