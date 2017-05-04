Decentralize N-Power programme – Kwara NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kwara council, has called on the Federal Government to decentralise the operation of the N-Power programme to ensure its effective coordination and supervision. The NLC chairman in the state, Mr Yekin Kareem, made this call while speaking to journalists on Thursday in Ilorin. “If the N-Power programme is meant to help the youth, that should be done properly instead of creating more problems for it.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

