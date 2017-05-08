Deelokz – African Night

Here comes African Night from deelokz,a love song that takes the soul to the 70’s. Infusing the music with elements of rap, afro fusion and a hint of dance hall. Deelokz builds an atmosphere of love while playing on the Nigerian owambe drama in the best way he could. Amazing piece Produced by Teevee Check […]

