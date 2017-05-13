‘Defeated’ Boko Haram Bomb University of Maiduguri, Security Guard Killed

Two suicide bombers have attacked the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), killing one security guard and leaving a soldier injured.

According to TheCable, the incident happened around 1am on Saturday.

“A male and female suicide bomber struck at the mechanical works department of the university,” the online newspaper quoted a source as saying

“One security guard was killed and a soldier injured. The injured soldier has been taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.”

The suicide bombers were also killed in the attacks, according to PRNigeria.

The bodies of the dead have been evacuated by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA).

Security agencies are yet to make any comment on the latest attack which happened exactly one week after Boko Haram swapped 82 Chibok schoolgirls with some of its commanders.

In January, the sect struck in the university killing four people, including an infant and a professor.

In a video yet to be released to the public but seen by Ahmad Salkida, a journalist known to have access to Boko Haram commanders, Abubakar Shekau, leader of the insurgent group, threatened to carry out more attacks, even in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Shekau was quoted to have said the war with the federal government is still on.

The Buhari administration had long declared Boko Haram already defeated. Nigeria’s Army chief Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general, declared in November 2016; “It is very clear that the terrorists have been defeated; there are no doubts about it. What we are doing now is a mop up operations aimed at ensuring that we clear the rest of them. It is one thing to defeat, and it is another issue for the terrorists to surrender.

“We are working on their final surrender in the remaining enclaves where they are now. And very soon we will achieve that objective”

