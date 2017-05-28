Defection of our members not surprising, says Plateau PDP

The PDP in Plateau has gone philosophical over the gale of defections that has emasculated its fold, declaring on Sunday that God was “sieving the chaff from the grain”. “The defections do not surprise us; we believe that God is sieving. He is blowing away the chaff and leaving only the grain,” the party’s Chairman, Mr Damishi Sango, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

