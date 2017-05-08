Defection to APC: Chime is a political novice – Ekweremadu

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has described a former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, as a political novice. Ekweremadu spoke when Chime’s kinsmen, under the aegis of Udi Consultative Forum, visited the Enugu State Governor’s Lodge to disown Chime for leaving the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress. At the elaborate event, […]

