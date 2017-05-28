DELSU ASUU chair alleges plot by cabal to frustrate his administration

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

CHAIRMAN of Delta State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Prof Abel Diakparomre, yesterday alleged that the National Executive Committee, NEC of the union was being used by a cabal in the University to frustrate his administration.

Addressing a news conference in Abraka on the alleged closure of the Senior Staff club of the University, Diakparomre said some NEC came for a meeting in the University campus without adequate adequate notice, saying “I received sms text from Prof. Tony Monye-Emina, Coordinator, ASUU Benin Zone on Sunday 14th that ASUU National Visitation Team will be in Delsu tomorrow (Monday 15th).

“And I replied ‘Unfortunately, I am out of town on an ASUU-DELSU official assignment in my capacity as Chairman. Unfortunately too, this notice is again very impromptu. I will suggest that sufficient notice should be given in future.

“All through Monday, May 15, 2017, I continued to receive calls that an ASUU visitation team was in Abraka. This was in spite of my having informed the Zonal Coordinator that I was not in Abraka.

“What followed early afternoon was an unsigned bulk sms text which read thus, ‘good day Comrades, ASUU NEC DELSU visitation is Mon 15/05 to Thurs 18/05/2017. The prof. Idowu Awopetu-led team will interact with members. This public notice was circulated without the knowledge of the branch executive committee.

“This act was deliberately intended to spite the executive committee of the branch, especially given that the chairman had told the zonal coordinator that the he will not return from his trip until Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

The NEC team held meetings with certain individuals throughout this day in complete disregard of normal protocol of having the branch executive committee or, at worst, the chairman of the branch, to lead visiting teams on a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor.

“The behavioural intent of this NEC visiting team is still bewildering to many. In truth and essence, by this action of the ASUU NEC visiting team, the University was neither informed nor notified formally of the coming or presence of the team in the University.

“The ASUU NEC visiting team continued its improper meetings with certain individuals in the Senior Staff Club of the University and tension started mounting in academic staff who considered that the actions of the ASUU NEC visiting team was very improper”.

The post DELSU ASUU chair alleges plot by cabal to frustrate his administration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

