DELSU expels 14, sanction 70 students for cheating, impersonification, others

By Anthony Arugba

ABRAKA- As part of efforts to reduce examination malpractice to the barest minimum in the university, the Management of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, has meted out another stroke of disciplinary action on new defaulters as no fewer than 84 students were handed various rustication sanctions ranging from two semesters to six semesters, while 14 of them were expelled from the university.

The affected students are students of the university’s Postgraduate Programme; Regular Programme; Diploma Programme; Continuous Education Programme, CEP and Science Laboratory Technology Programme, SLT.

This information was contained in the summary of the final joint report of the five groups of Examination Malpractice Mobile Disciplinary Committee for the month of February and March, 2017.

According to the report, some of the students were expelled for smuggling answer booklets and examination question papers into the examination hall and caught with relevant materials in the examination hall, 14 of them were placed on indefinite suspension for failure to appear before the Malpractice Mobile Disciplinary Committee; while a larger chunk of them were rusticated for cheating, aiding and abetting, impersonation, caught chewing papers that contained relevant materials, caught with cell-phones and similar offences.

The report also revealed that some suspected defaulters were discharged and acquitted for lack of evidence, some warned and their scripts should be returned to them for marking and upgrading, while a few were warned not to come close to the examination hall having failed to pay their school fees.

It will be recalled that the Vice- Chancellor of the university, Prof. Victor Peretomode, in his address on many occasions, warned that his administration frowns at all forms of academic dishonesty, adding that he would not hesitate to show the way out to any student found wanting in this regard.

The post DELSU expels 14, sanction 70 students for cheating, impersonification, others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

