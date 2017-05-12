Delta Assembly boots out Igbuya, elects Oborevwori as Speaker

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Monday Igbuya, was yesterday, impeached and replaced by Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, representing Okpe constituency in the House.

Twenty-six out of the 29 members of the House that signed the impeachment notice accused Igbuya of incompetence, high handedness and unacceptable leadership style.

At plenary, presided over by Deputy Speaker, Friday Osanebi, the former majority leader, Tim Owhofere, was also sacked and replaced with Johnson Erijo.

A motion for Igbuya’s impeachment was moved under matters of urgent public importance by Johnson Erijo (Isoko South II), who frowned at the leadership style of the erstwhile Speaker.

Erijo, while moving the motion seconded by Peter Onwusanya (Oshimili South), insisted that the House needed a vibrant leader in its determination to sustain democratic dividends in the state. He was also armed with the list of the 22 members who signed the impeachment notice.

Following the call for the nomination of a new Speaker, Peter Onwusanya, representing Oshimili South constituency, nominated Sherriff Oborevwori as Speaker and was seconded by Daniel Mayuku.

In the same vein, Efe Ofobruku, (Uvwie constituency), nominated Eric Oharisi as a second nominee, and was seconded by Daniel Yingi, (Burutu constituency I).

Stepping down at the plenary held in the chamber of the House, with the Clerk and Sergeant-at-Arms in attendance, Oharisi described Oborevwori as a friend and elder brother. He thanked those who nominated him for the confidence reposed in him.

The Deputy Speaker then put Oborevwori’s nomination to vote and was also unanimously carried.

Oboriowori was immediately sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Mrs Lyna Ocholor, with the mace as symbol of authority of the legislature. He swore to relevant oaths of office and allegiance as Speaker.

In his acceptance speech, Oborevwori promised to adhere to the rules of the House, saying that though he had become the first among equals, he would accord every member his due respect.

He assured that he would not allow the integrity of the Assembly to be eroded, and called for support of members.

The new Majority Leader, Johnson Erijo, upon moving to his new seat, moved for the suspension of the impeached Speaker and Majority Leader for three months.

The motion was seconded by Eric Oharisi, (Ughelli North constituency II) and was unanimously adopted.

The House, in the absence of any other item in the order paper, adjourned to May 23, 2017.

The post Delta Assembly boots out Igbuya, elects Oborevwori as Speaker appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

