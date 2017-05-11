Delta Assembly Impeaches Speaker, Elects Replacement

Monday Igbuya was on Thursday, impeached from his position as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. His removal at plenary presided by the Deputy Speaker, Friday Asanebi, was predicated on allegations of incompetence, highhandedness and unacceptable leadership style by the lawmakers. Igbuya, who represents Sapele constituency, was replaced by Sheriff Oborevwori, of Okpe constituency, who […]

The post Delta Assembly Impeaches Speaker, Elects Replacement appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

