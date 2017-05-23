Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta Assembly lifts suspension on Ex-Speaker Igbuya, Ex-leader Owhofere

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Delta Stated House of Assembly has lifted the suspension on the former speaker, Rt.Hon. Monday Ovwigho Igbuya and ex-majority leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere who were suspended over alleged financial misappropriation.

The duo were earlier suspended for three months.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Details soon…

The post Delta Assembly lifts suspension on Ex-Speaker Igbuya, Ex-leader Owhofere appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.