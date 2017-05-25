Delta Assembly lifts suspension on Igbuya, Owhefere

…as Oborevwori pledges open door policy

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Delta State House of Assembly has lifted the three months suspension it slammed on its former Speaker, Chief Monday Igbuya and the embattled Majority Leader of the House, Mr Tim Owhefere.

It will be recalled that the House had two weeks ago, sacked Igbuya and also removed Owhefere as Majority Leader. But the state leadership of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, wrote a letter to the House, reappointing Owhefere as Leader of the legislative arm.

Welcoming members to plenary, after the impeachment of the former Speaker, the new Speaker, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori said, “Today marks the return to legislative business after the event of the past weeks that resulted in my emergence as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

“Colleagues, I want to specially appreciate you for the confidence reposed in me at a time when, as an arm of government, we felt that a new leadership was needed to move this very vibrant Assembly to greater heights.

“We must at this stage not lose sight of the fact that we are elected to make laws for peace, order and good governance of the state, pursuant to section 4 (7) of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republican of Nigeria, as amended.”

Open door policy

Oborevwori pledged to maintain an open door policy and provide quality leadership in the legislature that will help to move the state forward.

“Permit me also to use this auspicious moment to thank the governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for his unflinching support to this great Assembly.

“We believe that the relationship between the legislature and the executive arm will witness renewed vigour. Let me also thank the leadership and stakeholders of our great party, the PDP, for its support whenever the need arises.”

The Speaker also thanked traditional rulers and Deltans for their goodwill and support, especially in the past weeks and appealed for sustained cooperation.

The Speaker also read a letter from the state chairman of PDP, Mr Kingsley Esiso reaffirming Owhefere as the party’s candidate for the position of Majority Leader of the House.

The lifting of the three months suspension on the duo was sequel to a motion by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Friday Osanebi under matters of urgent public importance, which was seconded by the member representing Ughelli North II, Mr Eric Oharisi and unanimously adopted when put to voice vote by the Speaker, Oborevwori.

