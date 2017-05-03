Delta Assembly swears in new member

Mrs Shola Daibo, a new member of Delta House of Assembly, representing Warri South I Constituency, was sworn in on Wednesday.

Daibo emerged from the bye-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on April 26, following the death of occupant of the constituency’s seat in the assembly, Mrs Omawumu Udoh.

The Speaker of the house, Mr Monday Igbuya, who performed the ceremony at plenary, urged the new member to ensure compliance with rules of the legislature.

After the exercise, the new lawmaker told newsmen that her constituency would be her priority, adding that with adequate support from her constituents, dividends of democracy would get to her people.

Daibo, who contested the election under the platform of Accord Party (AP), appealed to her opponents to partner her in attracting development to the constituency.

The post Delta Assembly swears in new member appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

