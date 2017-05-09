Delta CIPM urges accountability in public sector

By Onozure Dania

Delta State branch of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, CIPM, has said that accountability and productivity in the public sector enhances and promotes public confidence.

Welcoming guests to a one day event in Warri, CIPM, Delta State branch Chairman, Dr Barry Gbe, said that the event was to contribute to human resource development in the country.

Dr Gbe also said that the Delta State branch of CIPM, was an appendage of the Lagos branch, with about 70 active members.

In a communiqué at the end of its 2017 annual lecture entitled Driving Performance in Public Sector, delivered by Dr. Charles Ugwu, the CIPM Delta State, stated that, accountability must be encouraged in the public sector, adding that people must be accountable, answerable, responsible and trustworthy.

The communiqué added, “If we want to drive performance in the public sector, we must keep up with the staff. We must not lose sight of where we are heading and we must put our house in order.”

He named the core elements of getting the house in order to include “Pushing performance, pulling performance and lifting performance.”

The communiqué also listed the strategies to unlock the discretionary energy of workers in the work environment to include “Being curious, being productive, being observant, being focused and being courageous.”

It stressed that the “Work environment must be improved if we need performance in the service,” while due attention needed to be accorded to workers attitude and erring staff punished on the establishment of guilt.

The occasion was Chaired by Mr Monday Onyeme, DSBIR Chairman and had the state Head of Service, HOS, Mr Reginald Bayoko, as special guest of honour.

