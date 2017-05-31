Delta community lauds councillor on empowerment

The councillor representing Ovwian Ward 11, in Udu Local Government Area, Mr. Benjamin Sharta, has been commended for his empowerment initiative in his community.

In an interview with Vanguard, an Ovwian indigene, Madam Kevwe, lauded the councillor for empowering some women to clean up the newly constructed Ovwian main road to DSC Expressway, through the Benjamin Sharta Foundation.

She thanked the foundation for keying into Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s SMART agenda by helping to reduce unemployment in the area.

The post Delta community lauds councillor on empowerment appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

