Delta: Constituency lauds DTHA member

In a bid to honour one of their own, Ika south constituency is organizing the first annual football match in honour of Hon Festus Okoh, member representing the constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly.

The football match will be held Sunday at Agbor township stadium by 3pm. The match will be between Udomi and Ohunmere communities both of Ika south

The post Delta: Constituency lauds DTHA member appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

