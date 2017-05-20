Delta Flickers, Delta Queens emerge winners of national hockey league one

Delta state teams on Saturday showed their superiority when both Delta Flickers male team and Delta Queens female team won the 2017 National Hockey League One.

Nerwsmen report that Delta Flickers defeated Nasarawa Flickers 2-0 to top the male competition.

The Delta Queens defeated Yankari Babes of Bauchi 1-0 to top the female competition.

In the male final match played at the Abuja National Stadium, Awoh Samuel scored the first goal in the 41st minute.

Pius Afure scored from a short corner in the 58th minute to extend the lead.

NAN reports that with the win, Delta Flickers and Nasarawa Flickers in the male category gained promotion into the Super League.

Delta Queens and Yankari Babes of Bauchi also gained promotion into the Super League in the female category.

Plateau Flickers’ male team came third while Edo Flickers’ female team came third in the female category.

Magen Kelvin of Benue Alpha Flickers emerged player of the tournament in the male category while Faith Obokoko of Delta Queens emerged player of the tournament in the female category.

Christopher Kobis of Nasarawa Flickers won the highest goal scorer award in the male category while Roseline Ovoh of Delta Queens won the highest goal scorer in the female category respectively.

Edith Aruagbon of Edo won the young player award for female while Umar Inuwa of Bauchi won the young male player Award.

