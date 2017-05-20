Delta Force 8: Video by itself won’t speak! Where is the evidence? – Lawyer – Myjoyonline.com
Delta Force 8: Video by itself won't speak! Where is the evidence? – Lawyer
Myjoyonline.com
A private legal practitioner is vehemently supporting the position by the state prosecutor to discontinue the case against eight members of vigilante group Delta Force accused of assaulting a Circuit Court judge. Augustine Obour says once there is no …
Delta 8 Case Lacks Consistency – Montie3
Court Invasion Emile Short blasts politicisation of release of Delta Force 8
