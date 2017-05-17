Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta Force AG not aware of discontinuation of Delta 8 case – Pulse.com.gh

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Pulse.com.gh

Delta Force AG not aware of discontinuation of Delta 8 case
Pulse.com.gh
A Kumasi Circuit court presided over by Her Honour, Patricia Amponsah to discharged the accused persons and dismissed the case of the Delta Force members after the prosecutor said he had orders from the AG to do so. Published: 27 minutes ago …
Freeing Delta 8 An Insult To Judiciary – NDCPeace FM Online
AG unaware of discontinuation of Delta 8 case – Gov'tStarr 103.5 FM

all 29 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.