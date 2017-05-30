Delta govt to partner private sector on investment

By Perez Brisibe

Delta State Government, yesterday, said it was putting measures in place to partner the private sector towards attracting investors to the state.

Making the disclosure during the second luncheon of the Ughelli Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, UCCIMA, the state Commissioner for Information, Olorogun David Edevbie, explained that the state was passionate in its quest to support businesses and the private sector.

Edevbie, represented by the ministry’s Director of Administration, Mr. Karo Ovemeso, said: “Despite the recession in the country, Delta State Government has adopted measures for job and wealth creation which is the bedrock of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration.”

Earlier in his address, chairman of the event, Olorogun Johnny Esike, who also received an award of excellence for his contribution to economic growth, urged entrepreneurs to go into partnership for their businesses to thrive.

He said: “As an entrepreneur, you must plan that the business must not fail along the line, hence the need to prepare for failure. Go into partnership and work together with your business partner for the success of your business.”

On his part, the UCCIMA president, Mr. Alfred Avwaruroro, said “The attempt by governments to leave their roles of providing enabling business environment to venture into business has shown signs of error.”

The post Delta govt to partner private sector on investment appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

