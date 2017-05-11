Delta House of Assembly Speaker impeached

Honourable Monday Igbuya, the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly was on Thursday morning impeached during a session of the legislative chamber. He was immediately replaced with the lawmaker representing Okpe constituency, Sheriff Oborevwori. Reports indicate that the motion for the impeachment of the Speaker was signed by 22 out of the 29 members of the House of Assembly.

