Delta judiciary officer who killed flatmate’s wife sentenced to death

A 49-year-old judiciary staff in Delta State, Narebor Stephen Donbrapade, has been sentenced to death by a Delta State high court sitting in Ughelli for stabbing his flatmate’s wife to death. The accused, who hails from Esama town in Bomadi Local Government Area, had on or about January 31, 2013, murdered one Stella Avwenayerhe by […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

