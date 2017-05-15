Delta may soon allow you to use your face to check your bags

Delta is planning to test machines that allow customers to check bags by themselves and verify their identity using facial recognition. Delta will begin testing these machines this summer at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The post Delta may soon allow you to use your face to check your bags appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

