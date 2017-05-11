Delta new speaker, Daniel Mayuku promises adherence to House rules

Asaba – The Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Chief Monday Igbuya, was on Thursday, impeached by members of the house.

This came as the new speaker Daniel Mayuku promised to adhere to the rules of House, saying that though he had become the first among equals, he would accord every member his due respect.

Monday Igbuya removal at plenary presided by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Friday Asanebi, was predicated on allegations of incompetence, highhandedness and unacceptable leadership style by the lawmakers.

Igbuya, who represents Sapele constituency, was replaced by Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, of Okpe constituency, who was immediately elected by the members.

Motion for the impeachment of the speaker was unanimously adopted by all 22 members present at plenary after it was moved by Mr Johnson Erijo (Isoko South II) and seconded by Peter Onwusanya (Oshimili South).

The remaining seven members, including the impeached speaker, of the 29-member assembly, were absent at the proceedings.

Moving the motion, Erijo said that the removal of Igbuya became necessary following his incompetence, highhandedness and unacceptable leadership style.

He added that for the assembly to move forward, a new speaker was needed as the legislature was key to the growth of democracy and development of the state.

The new speaker was nominated by Onwusanya and Mr Daniel Mayuku of Warri South-West constituency. After his election, Oboriowori was immediately sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Mrs Lyna Ocholor.

In his acceptance speech, Oborevwori promised to adhere to the rules of House, saying that though he had become the first among equals, he would accord every member his due respect.

He assured that he would not allow the integrity of the assembly to be eroded, and called for support of members.

Oborevwori immediately announced the dissolution of all standing committees of the House.

The House also impeached the Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere, and elected Johnson Erijo as his replacement.

Owhefere’s removal followed a motion by Onwusanya and seconded by Mr Peter Uviejitobor (Udu constituency).

After his election, the new majority leader immediately moved a motion for the suspension of the impeached speaker and the majority leader for three months.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted, was seconded by Mr Eric Oharisi (Ughelli North II).

The post Delta new speaker, Daniel Mayuku promises adherence to House rules appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

