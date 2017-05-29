Delta no longer a theater of war – Okowa

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Monday appreciated God for the sustained peace in the state.

The governor, who made this known during at his administration’s second anniversary thanksgiving and praise day, said that hostility and pipeline vandalism had ceased in the state.

He thanked the people of the state for the sustained prayers, peace, support and expressed hope that the future was bright, adding that the state would soon bounce back to its former position in oil production.

He promised to open up opportunities soon for employment of youths and women in the state and thanked the people for bearing their minds at the ongoing town hall meeting.

He said that the issues discussed at the town hall meeting would help his government to make good policies.

According to him, the administration last year celebrated its first anniversary in the state as a theatre of war.

“Though two years down the line have been very difficult but we have reasons to thank God because we are celebrating this year crisis free.

“Delta is number four in oil production but I am confident that with the sustained peace, the state will bounce back to its former glory.”

Okowa also appreciated the former governors, Chief James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and their deputies, Chief Benjamin Elue and Prof. Amos Utuama for honouring the occasion and for their advice.

He, however, charged his cabinet members to remain strong in the face of difficulties, adding that their desire for success must be greater than their fears.

In his exhortation, Rt. Rev. Cyril Odutemu, Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, Anglican Communion, taking his text from Psalms 124 verse 6, said that only God could change situations for better.

He said that it was the grace of God through sustained dialogue and prayers that ended the challenges of pipeline vandalism in the state.

He, however, charged the governor to take the issues of employment of youths and women, the payment of pensioners and workers salaries as well as entitlements seriously.

“We can see that roads are being constructed in the state and we thank God that you sustain the vision of prayers for the state.

“The current economic recession is affecting everybody, the youths are not employed; it is biting hard on the market women and even the churches because they all depended on the civil servants.

“The people are suffering, you are not the cause but you are there to deliver the people, particularly the local government workers are hungry, please help them and keep them alive for you,” Odutemu said.

The celebration featured gospel singers like Sammie Okposo, Joe Praise, Elijah Oyelade, Chioma Jesus, David G, and Frank Edward among others.

The occasion was graced by ministers of God from various denominations, royal fathers, politicians and Christians from across the state.

Prayers were also said for the state and Nigeria for peace and prosperity reign.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News – Nigerian Newspaper – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

