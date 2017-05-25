Delta NULGE: we’ll ground govt activities, if… – The Nation Newspaper
|
Delta NULGE: we'll ground govt activities, if…
The Nation Newspaper
Members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Delta State have said they will shut down government activities, if the Ifeanyi Okowa administration fails to pay them over 12 months' salaries. The workers have started a protest …
We will ground govt activities if…
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!