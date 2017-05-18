Delta PDP chieftain lauds Okowa on devt

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Mr. Victor Ebonka, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for his development strides since his assumption of office.

He also commended him for the way he handled the herdsmen and farmers’ clashes in several flash points across the state, saying this has saved the state from embarrassment.

Ebonka, who spoke with Vanguard, said Okowa’s administration had given due attention to critical infrastructures such as construction and rehabilitation of roads, building of schools and awards of scholarships to students of the state, improvement in health facilities among others and commended him for keeping faith with his SMART Agenda policy.

Ebonka said: “Okowa thinks about the welfare of the people of the state more than he thinks about himself. He is a visionary leader whose development strides have cut across the state irrespective of where one comes from. He has been able to promote the unity of the state and ensure that issues such as youth restiveness and militancy are curtailed.

“He has held several town hall meetings across the state explaining several thorny governmental policies to the people thereby bringing government closer to the people and the people’s responses have helped his government in directing governmental affairs in the state.”

I therefore, call on all on all Deltans to continue to support his administration to enable him bring democratic devidends to the people and support his second tenure in office come 2019 as canvassed by the former Delta state governor, Chief James Ibori.”

The post Delta PDP chieftain lauds Okowa on devt appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

