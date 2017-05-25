Delta PDP stalwart joins APC

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart, Tabuko Emmanuel, and hundreds of his supporters at Otori-Iyede in Isoko North council, Delta State, have defected to All Progre-ssives Congress, APC.

Tabuko, who cited impunity and unaccoun-tability in PDP as his reasons for joining APC, said: “PDP is dead and no amount of manipulation can bring it back to life. I am joining forces with other progre-ssives in making sure APC takes over Delta State and Isoko in particular.”

Responding, Chairman, APC Iyede Ward I, Mr. Daniel Umudede, described Tabuko as an accomplished economist who is experienced and has joined APC to contribute to the development of Delta State and Isoko in particular.

