Delta politician may have died of natural causes – Police – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
Delta politician may have died of natural causes – Police
Vanguard
Sapele – As controversies continue to trail the death of a politician and community leader, Chief Lucky Ayomanor, in Sapele, Delta State, last week, a senior police officer, who claimed to be in the know, has revealed more startling revelations on the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!