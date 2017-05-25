Delta poly rector assures on high academic standard

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Prof. Job Akpodiete, has reiterated the commitment of the institution’s management to the attainment of high academic standard in the polytechnic.

Giving the assurance in a chat with newsmen, Akpodiete lamented the fall in the standard of education in the country, disclosing that “The state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has mandated us to improve on the academic standard of the institution and that is our main focus.”

Emphasizing that practical knowledge and research were the bedrock of polytechnic education, he said that the facilities in the institution would be effectively utilized to equip students with entrepreneurial training with a view to making them productive after graduation.

Reiterating the determination of the polytechnic to strengthen its internally generated revenue base, the Rector said: “The demands of the society are increasing and with the economic recession, everything is expensive and we cannot increase school fees beyond what people can bear, so we must look inwards to ensure that the IGR base is robust.“

He lauded the achievements of his predecessor, Dr. Jacob Oboreh and assured that he will sustain, maintain and put the expensive infrastructure in the polytechnic to optimal use.

