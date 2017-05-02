Delta Speaker backs Okowa on rejection of Grazing Reserves Bill – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Delta Speaker backs Okowa on rejection of Grazing Reserves Bill
Vanguard
Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Monday Igbuya, has supported the recent statement by the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on the decision by the people of Delta State not to support the Federal Government-sponsored Grazing Reserves Bill.
