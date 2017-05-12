Delta Speaker impeached

THE SPEAKER of Delta House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, representing Sapele constituency was yesterday impeached by the state legislators and a new Speaker elected. The new Speaker is Hon Sheriff Oboriowori representing Okpe constituency in the state legislature. The Assembly also at plenary which was held in the hallowed chamber of the state […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

