Delta Speaker, Monday Igbuya Impeached

Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Mr. Monday Igbuya has been impeached.

He was removed on Thursday morning and replaced with the lawmaker representing Okpe constituency, Sheriff Oborevwori who was elected as the new speaker.

According to reports, 22 out of the 29 members of the state house of Assembly signed Igbuya’s impeachment notice.

More to come.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Delta Speaker, Monday Igbuya Impeached appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

