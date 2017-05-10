Delta Sports Festival: Egwero, Monye win 100m gold – Vanguard
Delta Sports Festival: Egwero, Monye win 100m gold
Sprinter Ogho-Oghene Egwero thrilled spectators at the Ozoro Polytechnic tracks when he breasted the tape in a time of 10.34 seconds to emerge champion in the 100m event at the ongoing Delta State Sports Festival. He is one of the elite athletes taking …
