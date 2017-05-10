Delta Sports Festival: Egwero, Monye win 100m gold

Sprinter Ogho-Oghene Egwero thrilled spectators at the Ozoro Polytechnic tracks when he breasted the tape in a time of 10.34 seconds to emerge champion in the 100m event at the ongoing Delta State Sports Festival. He is one of the elite athletes taking part in the Games.

Egwero, who is eyeing four gold medals in the Games is living up to expectation, as he over powered all contenders in the 100m event.

Earlier, Austin Monye had sent the stands into wild jubilation, when he threw 51.01 meters to capture the gold medal in the men’s discuss event.

Also yesterday, Ineh Neyiwa who competed for Warri South local government area wrote his name in gold, winning the men’s triple jump event in 15.04 meters.

In the long jump for women, Odifri Victory won gold medal for Warri South with a leap of 5.70 meters, just as Inyang Cecelia (Aniocha-North) won the hammer event with a throw of 46.74 meters.

The festival will end on Friday with Governor Okowa expected to perform closing ceremony at the Ozoro Polytechnic Stadium.

