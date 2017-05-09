Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta State commends the cooperation of media organisations – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Delta State commends the cooperation of media organisations
Guardian (blog)
The Delta State Government has commended media organisations in the country for providing the platforms through which people are informed about the achievements of the state governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Okowa. He led a team of officials from his ministry to

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.