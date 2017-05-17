Delta State University ASUU Officials Driven By Security Personnel.

The security personnel of the Delta State University chase ASUU officials out of the school premises. This was on the directive of the Vice chancellor. Security personnel allegedly acting on the directive of the vice chancellor of the Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Victor Peretomode, on Tuesday reportedly stopped and harassed national officials of the …

