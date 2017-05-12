Delta ULC tasks state govt on foreign, local investors

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

DELTA State chapter of United Labour Congress, ULC, yesterday, urged the state government to step up efforts at attracting foreign and local investors in addition to the resuscitation of ailing industries in the state to boost employment and development.

ULC, in a statement by its state chairman, Mr. Williams Akporeha, insisted that congress was in total support of the state government’s initiative to pursue an agenda to secure prosperity for all Deltans, declaring that one of the quick ways of doing this is through the Public Private Partnership, PPP initiative.

According to the statement: “Some of these industries include African Timber and Plywood Company, Sapele, Bendel Steel Structures, Enerhen, Bendel Hotels Limited, Delta Steel Company, DSC, Ovwian-Aladja, Asaba Textile Mill, Asaba, Ughelli Glass Factory, Ughelli, etc. These industries that have now become moribund can employ over 20,000 graduates and youths in the state when resuscitated. For example, DSC alone had over 5,000 workers on its payroll when the company was healthy while several people were also engaged as vendors providing supplies and allied services for the steel company.

Today, many of us can only recall these experiences with nostalgia. While agreeing that the issues confronting DSC are multifaceted, we, however, urge the state government to intervene and give the new management a soft landing so that operations can commence fully again. In the same vein, we recall that Asaba Textile Mill used to be one of the major employers of labour in the state.”

