Deltans condemn herdsmen’s rampage

…urge govt to act decisively

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—WORRIED by the continuous terror being unleashed on innocent Nigerians in some parts of the country by suspected herdsmen, prominent Deltans, yesterday described the attacks as barbaric and ungodly.

Those who spoke with Vanguard included Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Dr .Akpo Mudiaga-Odje, a constitutional lawyer, and a community leader, Mr. Steve Ovedje.

Omo-Agege said: “Without doubt, the bloody activities of the so-called herdsmen are becoming an existential threat to many, including the Urhobo nation. Historically, the Urhobo have lived in peace and harmony with persons of all ethnic nationalities in this nation, including the Fulani. As we know them, genuine Fulani herdsmen go about their herding activities peacefully.

They are not armed. It is, therefore, easy to conclude that the armed killers lying in wait in the bushes of communities to wreak havoc on lives and properties are criminals, not the traditional herdsmen.

“Whoever threatens national security by wantonly and brazenly attacking communities; ransacking farms, raping women and children, killing people and destroying property is a criminal of the terrorist class.

Government must act decisively against these terrorists in the national interest.” Dr Mudiaga-Odje on his part, said; “Nigeria belongs to all of us.

The Usman Dan Fodios purported conquest belongs to the realm of history and that is where it should be buried to rest in peace. Any attempt, either directly or indirectly, to ressurect that Dan Fodio conquest will be resisted vehemently.”

Mr Steve Ovedje said: “The ceaseless attacks of Fulani herdsmen is nothing but a disgusting delivery of savagery fuelled by dysfunctional and primitive motives only known to those behind these sordid acts.

A multi-cultural and multi-religious country as Nigeria does not need these mind boggling bloodletting except we agree that our corporate coexistence is less important.”

It only smack of idiocy on the part of relevant authorities to watch aimlessly and allow an economically beleaguered people to be recipients of such orgy of violence on a regular basis. This is certainly an open invitation to needless conflagration that may effortlessly consume us all.There is no better time to act than now”.

The post Deltans condemn herdsmen’s rampage appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

