Democracy, best form of government for Nigeria – NOA

Dr Garba Abari, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), says democracy remains the best form of government for Nigeria given the nation’s unique composition, history and international relevance.

Abari said this in a congratulatory message signed by Mr Paul Odenyi, Head, Press Unit, NOA, to Nigerians on the 2017 Democracy Day that marked 18 years of unbroken democratic governance in the clountry.

He said that this year’s democracy day is symbolic based on the fact that young Nigerians who were only born when we returned to democratic governance have now turned 18.

“They have come of age to participate fully in the democratic processes of our nation.

“Therefore, our concern at this time should be to deepen such acceptable societal values and advance such principles of governance that will not only enable our great nation further assert itself as the leader of African continent.

“Where rights and freedoms are sacrosanct but also ensure that we bequeath to our future generations the best form of governance. Only democracy can guarantee that,” Abari said.

He also urged Nigerians to use the 2017 democracy day to recommit themselves to their civic duty of participating fully in electoral processes because free and fair elections are the foundations of any true democracy.

Abari therefore urged Nigerians of 18 years and above who do not yet possess a Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to take advantage of the on-going Continuous Voter Registration exercise across the country to register.

The post Democracy, best form of government for Nigeria – NOA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

