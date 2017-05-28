Democracy Day And Rumours Of Coup

By Ayuba Wabba Being text of the goodwill message of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, mni, on the occasion of the celebration of Democracy Day in Nigeria , May 29th 2017. Normally we have over the years refrained from issuing statements to commemorate May 29, which former President Obasanjo christened Democracy Day, marking the day the military handed over power to a democratically elected government in 1999. This is because at the beginning of May (MAY1) every year, we use the occasion of May Day to make wide ranging assessment of the State of the Nation and the expectations of Nigerian workers.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

