Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Democracy Day And Rumours Of Coup

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Ayuba Wabba Being text of the goodwill message of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, mni, on the occasion of the celebration of Democracy Day in Nigeria , May 29th 2017. Normally we have over the years refrained from issuing statements to commemorate May 29, which former President Obasanjo christened Democracy Day, marking the day the military handed over power to a democratically elected government in 1999. This is because at the beginning of May (MAY1) every year, we use the occasion of May Day to make wide ranging assessment of the State of the Nation and the expectations of Nigerian workers.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.