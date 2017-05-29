Democracy Day and two years of Buhari’s administration

President Buhari came to power on a groundswell of goodwill and high expectations from Nigerians at a time that the erstwhile PDP led federal government had lost favour with majority of Nigerians. The PDP government’s handling of the war against terrorism, the missing Chibok school girls and the war against corruption was not seen as good enough to return Jonathan to power for another four years.

As the President Muhammadu Buhari administration reaches its midterm today, having been sworn in on May 29, 2015, it is necessary to assess its journey so far and how well it has been able to deliver on the campaign promises that brought it into office.

There is no gainsaying the fact that Buhari’s first two years in office did not bring much of the expected succour to Nigerians because of the un- fortunate sharp drop in the prices of crude oil in the international market and the resultant dwindling of oil revenue available to his government. Being an oil dependent economy, the shortfall in oil receipts, which culminated in the crash in the value of the naira against the US dollar, has made nonsense of the government’s economic projections and rendered many of its promises difficult to fulfill, if not outright impossible. The exchange rate of the naira to the US dollar rose so high that it exchanged for nearly N500 to the dollar at a point, until it recently stabilised at about N380 to the dollar.

For the first time in Nigerian history, inflation rate rose to almost 18 percent, the highest in 30 years. The rate now stands at 17.5 percent. Unemployment is still a big problem facing the country. Efforts by the government to create the promised millions of jobs for the teeming army of unemployed Nigerians have not yielded remarkable results. The closure of many manufacturing compa- nies on account of the harsh economic conditions in the country inexorably led to job losses.

Politically, the All Progressives Congress (APC) run federal government has not got its acts together. There are divisions within the party. The persistent acrimony among leaders of the party has slowed down governance. There are rifts among the executive, the judiciary and the legislative arms of the government. The friction between the three arms of government, although not totally unexpected in a democracy, has not been well managed by the government.

Power supply is still as erratic as ever. The inability of government to generate the needed electricity for the people has led to slow development of Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the country. The government is trying but is required to do much more on the provision of road infrastructure. There are still many dilapidated federal roads all over the country. Railway development is only just taking off. Other sectors like health and education have not fared any better. Government should improve our hospitals and stem the brain drain of our doctors and medical tourism by our leaders. It should also improve on the school feeding programme and the payment of N5000 stipend to the poorest Nigerians, which, by its own admission, has only taken off in nine of the nation’s 36 states, halfway into its four-year tenure.