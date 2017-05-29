Democracy Day: Buhari has failed – Sheikh Gumi

Nigerians must reject APC, PDP in 2019 Sheikh (Dr) Ahmad Abubakar Gumi has declared the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration as a failure. The Islamic scholar said this in his assessment of Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the last two years. He noted that the general assessment of government’s performance was […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

